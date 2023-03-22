Renault Trucks inaugurates CampX, a new area dedicated to innovation and collaboration at its headquarters in Lyon. Designed by the Volvo Group, of which the French company is a part, the CampX concept, already established in Sweden, India and the United States, is now setting the standard in France.

Its mission is to accelerate technological and commercial innovation by connecting internal teams with external partners, especially start-ups. The pressing technological evolution requires us to always keep pace in order to remain efficient. CampX Lyon is aimed at an ecosystem of start-ups identified and selected on the basis of three criteria: decarbonisation, urban logistics and vehicle availability. Through innovative collaborations, CampX aims to create ever more efficient technical solutions, products and services to face future challenges.

Located in the Renault Trucks headquarters in Lyon, CampX by Volvo Group has been designed to accelerate technological and commercial innovation by providing a space and tools that

enable Renault Trucks experts to work closely with start-ups and partner companies.