Paul Maldini could say hello in the summer the Milan. In football, gratitude is a rare commodity and twelve months after renewing his agreement, the manager could leave. This season’s summer campaign was fatal, as it did not bear the desired results. The fate of Maldini (and consequently of Massara) seems to be linked to the Rossoneri’s Champions League qualification. In the event that the goal is missed, not even the Rossoneri flag will be saved. There could be a technical revolution at the Rossoneri that would save no one.

Pioli away from Milan: 60%

Stefano Pioli he’s up for debate like everyone else. The manager this season has shown cracks in the management of the team as never happened in previous years. The ownership was not satisfied by the fact that the Rossoneri have never been in the fight for the Scudetto and that they are playing a season below expectations. Not even the tactical changes adopted have convinced that much. For this reason, his fate seems to hang in the balance, despite a contract until 2025.

Massara to Milan: 55%

Paradoxically, the future of Ricky Massara may be far from Milan beyond the club’s achievements. In fact, Juventus likes the Rossoneri director a lot and is looking for someone to entrust with the new course of the club. Massara is a name suggested to the owners by Max Allegri, with whom he was a teammate in breaking latest news. It all depends on understanding what the intentions of Maldini’s current right-hand man are, who could also be teased by a new adventure, given that relations are quite cold with the new owners.

Maldini away from Milan: 35%

Paul Maldini in recent years he has brought many players to Milan who have made the fortunes of Milan. However, the latest disastrous signing campaign is blamed on the executive. The various De Ketelaere, Adlì, Origi, Vranckx and Dest have all disappointed, while Thiaw has only come out in the last month. Jerri Cardinale is not happy with the turn the season has taken and the quarter-finals of the Champions League won’t be enough to save Maldini’s work. For this reason, the director of the Rossoneri technical area remains in the balance. In case the season doesn’t end as hoped, Cardinale could decide for a revolution.

De Zerbi al Milan: 40%

Roberto De Zerbi’s candidacy for the bench continues to rise. From England they let it be known that there would have already been the first contacts between Maldini and the coach to understand their availability. At the moment, the Brighton coach is focused on the end of the season which could give his team great satisfaction, but there has been an important opening to the Rossoneri who are at the top of the list of preferred clubs should he leave The Seagulls. The parties will return to discuss a possible marriage at the end of the season, but he is flattered by the Rossoneri’s interest.

Accardi to Milan: 30%

If Massara leaves, one of the names they like most for the role of DS is that of Peter Accardi. The Empoli manager would reflect the perfect sketch for the Rossoneri because he is good at finding low-cost talent. The good relations with Empoli could favor the agreement. After all, Corsi has never denied the leap in quality to his members. At the moment, his name is at the top of the list in case of a replacement for Massara.

David Luciani