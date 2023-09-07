Home » Rescue Operation Underway to Save Trapped American in Turkey’s Third-Deepest Cave
Rescue Operation Underway to Save Trapped American in Turkey’s Third-Deepest Cave

Rescue Operation Underway to Save Trapped American in Turkey's Third-Deepest Cave

Rescue operations are underway to save an American man trapped in Turkey’s third-deepest cave after falling ill, according to the Turkish Speleology Federation. Mark Dickey, a member of a research team in the Morca Valley, suffered a gastrointestinal hemorrhage 1,200 meters down in the cave. The operation, involving 150 rescuers from various countries, is expected to be complex and could take several days due to the cave’s deep and narrow passages. The Hungarian Cave Rescue Service has supplied six units of blood to Dickey, and his condition is currently stable. The cave features winding passageways and abseils, making the rescue effort challenging. Turkish Speleology Federation head Bulent Genc stated that experienced speleologists take around 15 hours to reach the surface under ideal conditions.

