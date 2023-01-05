[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, January 04, 2023]The Governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, proposed a policy policy today (4th). Starting from the new year, families with children aged 0 to 18 living in Tokyo will be given a monthly payment for each child. A subsidy of about 5,000 yen (about 38.42 U.S. dollars) is used as a countermeasure against the childbirth.

Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun reported that Koike proposed the idea of ​​universal cash subsidies when he delivered a New Year’s speech to Tokyo Metropolitan Government staff. “This is a shocking situation that shakes the foundation of social existence and establishment,” she said, referring to the expected number of births in Japan in 2022 that will fall below 800,000.

Instead of waiting for the country to come up with countermeasures, Tokyo must take the lead in formulating concrete measures to “provide continuous assistance to education,” Koike said. Relevant expenses will be included in the new year’s budget that is being prepared.

According to statistics from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, as of January 2022, there are about 2 million children aged 0 to 18 in Tokyo; if each person receives a monthly subsidy of 5,000 yen, it will cost about 120 billion yen (approximately 922 million U.S. dollars) a year. ) budget. Tokyo’s 2022 budget is about 7.8 trillion yen.

The Asahi Shimbun reported that relevant sources from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government revealed that this policy will not exclude the rich.

(Reposted from Central News Agency/Responsible editor: Xia Mingyi)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2023/01/04/a103616571.html