Retired colonel of the former Treasury Police is linked to the disappearance of Patricia Cuéllar and relatives

The Salvadoran State is under fire for its handling of the disappearance of human rights defender Patricia Emilie Cuéllar Sandoval, her father Mauricio Cuéllar, and family employee Julia Orbelina Pérez. The victims were captured and disappeared by elements of the Armed Forces on July 28, 1982, and their whereabouts remain unknown 41 years later. The victims’ loved ones are now pleading for answers and demanding justice.

At a recent public hearing before the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, Patricia Cuéllar’s ex-husband pointed to retired Colonel Jorge Eduardo Morán Recinos as a key figure in the military operation that led to the disappearances. He revealed that the family had been subjected to persecution, harassment, and bullying by security forces, and identified Morán Recinos as a known figure to the family.

Morán Recinos, a former captain and head of intelligence for the Treasury Police, has since held positions within the Salvadoran government and is currently a candidate for deputy to Parlacen for the ARENA party.

The victims’ families have attested to the profound emotional and physical impact of the disappearances, with ongoing struggles and unanswered questions continuing to take a heavy toll. The State’s version of events was also presented during the hearing, with the National Search Commission coordinating efforts to find any information that could shed light on the disappearances. However, many questions remain unanswered, leaving the victims’ families grappling with uncertainty and pain.

