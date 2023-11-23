Sheriffs violently subdue Hispanic amputee in Los Angeles

The Hispanic amputee was brutally assaulted by two deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD), an attack that was captured on video. Alejandro Hernández, 34, was violently subdued by a sheriff who was strangling him while another officer punched him in the face during an incident that occurred on November 20 in East Los Angeles. The incident took place in front of his home, raising concerns among the victim’s relatives and the community at large.

Hernández’s family demands answers from the authorities regarding the attack. The victim’s mother, Gabriela Ortega, spoke out against the unnecessary brutality and beating that her son endured. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Hernández is an active gang member, a statement that his family denies.

The Deputy Sheriffs involved claimed that they felt what seemed to be a gun on Hernández during the search, and ultimately found a loaded 9mm pistol on him. Hernández refused to be handcuffed, leading to a physical confrontation which was captured on video. Blood poured from Hernández’s face as the sheriff continued to beat him and attempted to handcuff him. The incident ended with the Hispanic man being taken into custody on pending charges.

Hernández has a previous history as a gang member and a criminal record. However, his mother and family question the necessity of the excessive force used against him. Hernández remains in custody without bail, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has not commented on the case. An investigation into the alleged excessive use of force is reportedly underway. The incident has raised concerns about the treatment of individuals with criminal records by law enforcement in Los Angeles.