Manuel DiGiorgio | 26/03/2023, ore 14:55

GAME INFORMATION

Look forward to the arrival of Final Fantasy 16, scheduled for next June 22, 2023? The next chapter in Square Enix’s 30-year saga has once again presented itself to the general public, with new gameplay showcasing the exploration and gameplay of Final Fantasy 16 at Pax East.

Just following the aforementioned trailer dedicated to the upcoming iteration of Final Fantasy, Naoki Yoshida revealed more technical details about the project: we already knew about the presence of graphics modes for 4K and Frame Rate for Final Fantasy 16; yet, recently, the producer of the title explained the aforementioned methods in detail.

In particular, directly from Pax East we know that Frame Rate mode targets 60 frames per second, with a probable resolution of 1440 pixels. Instead, as regards the improvement of visual quality, Final Fantasy 16 will run at 30fps with a 4K resolution (or 2160p, if you prefer). Everything is aimed at making the most of the performance of Sony’s hardware, showing the brute power of the latest generation consoles.

Because of this, Yoshida demonstrated loading a game save file, showing that the console takes just three seconds to launch the title from the appropriate screen. The backbone of Final Fantasy 16 remains the action, as demonstrated by the presence of quick time events which, as stated by Naoki Yoshida himself, do not affect the user’s victory or defeat.

The leap forward – in terms of quality – is evident and we can’t wait to try this new gaming experience that is getting closer and closer to its publication, scheduled for the second half of the year. Are you interested in the next chapter of the Square Enix saga?? In case, we invite you to catch up on our analysis of the courageous action-based spectacle of Final Fantasy 16.

Source: Twisted Voxel