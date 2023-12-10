Review of the podcast “Borrowed Disc”

We live in times in which there are legions of those who absurdly try to make us forget the value that albums have in themselves. Perhaps they don’t when it comes to a compilation of the singles we’ve been listening to over the space of a few months and which, when put together later, add little together other than their value as individual songs packaged once again. But an album is much more than that. We could demonstrate it with countless examples or we can simply listen to the modest, but interesting, podcast that the musician Marc Aliana directs and presents as a one man band, but always well accompanied by musicians, journalists or fans with something to tell. .

“Borrowed disk” It is not a fleeting review of the career of an artist, but Aliana talks during three, four or five programs – each lasting approximately an hour – with the same guest about a single album. That is to say, they are monographs in several parts in which things are talked about, discussed and, above all, shared about albums that have marked the guest. Sometimes, Aliana knows the album well, other times she immerses herself in it to prepare the special. There is also a review of the moment in which she appeared, the situation and the point in the career of the corresponding artists at which she appeared. And many times they also immerse us in instrumental technical issues of some songs – especially in the programs with Mike Santamaría. The result is always a combination of didactic talk and subjective vision regarding each of these great titles.

And what great titles are we talking about? Well of “Ok Computer” de Radiohead, “Blood Sugar Sex Magick” by Red Hot Chili Peppers (with Miki Santamaría from Doctor Prats), “Felt Mountain” by Goldfrapp (with Mariona Aupí), “Selling England By The Pound” from Genesis, “The Dark Side Of The Moon” de Pink Floyd (con Alan Boguslavsky), “Ziggy Stardust” the David Bowie, “Black In Black” by AC/DC (with Richard Royuela), “High Dirt” by Andrés Calamaro o “Ten” the Pearl Jam.

