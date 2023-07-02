RHMZ warning of showers and thunderstorms | Info

RHMZ issued an urgent warning of showers and thunderstorms.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute of Serbia announced showers with thunder, which will be stronger in the afternoon. Until the end of the day, partly cloudy with local occurrence of rain and showers with thunder, more pronounced in the afternoon. A yellow weather alert is in effect. In the Belgrade area in the middle of the day, rain or showers with thunder.

What awaits us in the coming days?

As for the next days, meteorologist Marko Čubrilo said that at the beginning of next week it will be more stable and warmer for a short time, so that on Tuesday locally in the east of the region, the maximum will be around +31 degrees Celsius, but on the same day, in the afternoon and evening, there would be a worsening weather with thunder showers and local weather disturbances.

“From 5.7. to 8.7. unstable with frequent thunder showers, and there will be possible weather events. Less instability in the west and the Adriatic coast itself. Wind weak to moderate, northerly, and in the zone of showers very strong for a short time. Daily maximums from +23 to +29 degrees Celsius, in the south around +32, which is a little below the average or around it,” wrote Čubrilo and added:

As can be seen on the RHMZ website, rain accompanied by thunderstorms will affect western Serbia, Šumadija, Pomoravlje and parts of eastern, southeastern and southwestern Serbia, as well as Kosovo and Metohija. Thunderstorms are also expected in Srem, Banat, Bačka, as well as in Belgrade. “After July 8, the strengthening of the anticyclone with stabilization and gradual melting is expected, but until around July 12, very high temperatures are not expected. After that date, the ECMWF ensemble series has a signal for a possible stronger melting, but we will talk a little more about that possible we will know about the thaw after July 7th, when the date will slowly approach. If it were to happen, it does not seem that it would last more than 3-5 days because global factors at this moment are not in favor of a long period of very warm weather.

Also, the meteorologist pointed out that the beginning of July should definitely be marked by changeable weather without very high temperatures, while after 12.07. possible stronger melting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

