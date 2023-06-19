Ricardo Abreu signs the Casa Coral of CASACOR SP 2023 – MONDO MODA

The architect Ricardo Abreu participates for the fourth time in the CASACOR São Paulo, which runs until August 6, at Conjunto Nacional, on Avenida Paulista. He signs Casa Coral, sponsor and official ink of the event.

The project offers visitors an impactful environment in which shades of pink predominate, combined with a playful and modern architecture, an ode to the courage to take risks in the universe of colors and in projects that value the individuality of those who inhabit them.

2023 CASACOR SP Coral Room @andremortattifotografia

It was designed for a 64-year-old woman who is very sure of herself and her achievements, and who two years ago decided to embrace her true identity, stopping coloring her hair and ceasing to fear aging. In her home, it is possible to understand the multiple nuances of this modern, innovative and intense woman, who always liked the ludic universe of dolls, is not adept at social conventions and leaves any ageist prejudice behind.

2023 CASACOR SP Coral Room @andremortattifotografia

With a total area of ​​225m², Casa Coral is divided into two large cells: a social one, comprising a living room and integrated kitchen, and a private one, which includes a bedroom, dressing room and bathroom. The main highlight is the five layers of walls, which surround and embrace the residence, metaphorizing the different layers of the resident’s life. In tune with the theme of this year’s show, “Corpo & Morada”, the project celebrates the plurality of styles and personalities of each individual, representing that we are many in one.

2023 CASACOR SP Coral Room @andremortattifotografia

Inspired by the shape of dolls’ houses, the project also features two large ellipses that connect the environments, creating openings that become doors and windows. With sinuous and organic cutouts, they highlight the walls with a pink gradient, representing the different phases of life. The colors Afternoon in Venice (predominant on the walls), Sapatilha, Dusty Flowers and Bluff Red are part of the room’s palette.

2023 CASACOR SP Coral Room @andremortattifotografia

With the aim of creating an even more welcoming environment, the lighting was designed to cover the entire contour of the house, providing indirect light reflected by the ceiling. In addition, directional light points were strategically installed: one in the living room, facing the living area, and another in the kitchen, intended for the work area. In the garden, the diffused and pleasant lighting harmoniously integrates with the landscaping that embraces the entire residence. With imposing plants, the green gives a striking personality to the project. In the external area, the color is Suave Serenata.

2023 CASACOR SP Coral Room @andremortattifotografia

One of the standout elements are the two large ellipses on the ceiling, painted in a deep red tone, Terra Red, which contrasts with the pink environment and provides the feeling of a higher ceiling. The apparent structures of Conjunto Nacional, together with its original frames, can be appreciated, establishing a visual connection and a dialogue with modernism.

To give the final touch, rugs from the “Urban Rugs” collection were chosen, signed by the Ricardo Abreu Arquitetos office in partnership with by kamy. With authorial drawings, they portray emblematic cutouts of the city of São Paulo, in which landscaping projects were idealized to reintroduce green in the city, even if they have not yet been carried out. The models are present in three environments: the “Paraisópolis” model in the living room, the “Tietê” in the lounge and the “Nova Augusta” in the bedroom.

2023 CASACOR SP Coral Room @andremortattifotografia

The furniture brings innovation, with organic pieces that harmonize with the architecture and are coated with a shiny glazed ceramic, rescuing the appearance of plastic, referring to the toys that make up the famous dolls’ houses. These pieces are present on the kitchen island, on the porch shelves, on the headboard and in the bathroom. The floor, matte, reproduces the projection of the ceiling, creating the same pagination on the floor. In the living room, the chosen color is green, establishing a connection with the outside area of ​​the house, while in the bedroom, dark red creates a more intimate atmosphere. In this resident’s room, Peach Pink predominates on the walls, in a palette that also features the tones Poetical Inspiration, Canto da Tuscany and Flute Touch.

To complement, the architect selected artists and pieces that reflect the connection of this resident with the world of design and fashion. Throughout her life, she has collected contemporary and affective items, bringing together a diverse set of objects that enrich the space. In addition, Casa Coral contains playful and colorful pieces, referring to the vibrant accessories of a woman’s long and well-lived life. This color also appears on the walls and ceilings.

Like this:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

