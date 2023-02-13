After an absence of seven years from the stage, Rihanna returned in glory to perform at the half-time of the Super Bowl, in the dispute between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, at the University of Phoenix Stadium, in Arizona.

It was a ‘the best of‘ com “B*tch Better Have My Money”, “Where Have You Been”, “Only Girl”, “We Found Love” e “Rude Boy”.

On the suspended stage, he also sang “Work”, one of his partnerships with Drake, followed by “Wild Thought”, “Pour It Up”, “All of The Lights” and “Run This Town”.

Pregnant with her second child from singer A$AP Rocky, she finished with “Umbrella” and “Diamonds”.

After the show, her representative confirmed the rumors and made it official that the singer is expecting her second child.