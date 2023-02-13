Home World Rihanna at halftime at Super Bowl 2023 – MONDO MODA
World

Rihanna at halftime at Super Bowl 2023 – MONDO MODA

by admin
Rihanna at halftime at Super Bowl 2023 – MONDO MODA

After an absence of seven years from the stage, Rihanna returned in glory to perform at the half-time of the Super Bowl, in the dispute between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, at the University of Phoenix Stadium, in Arizona.

Rihanna no show do intervalo do Super Bowl LVII @ Gregory Shamus – Getty Images

It was a ‘the best of‘ com “B*tch Better Have My Money”, “Where Have You Been”, “Only Girl”, “We Found Love” e “Rude Boy”.
On the suspended stage, he also sang “Work”, one of his partnerships with Drake, followed by “Wild Thought”, “Pour It Up”, “All of The Lights” and “Run This Town”.
Pregnant with her second child from singer A$AP Rocky, she finished with “Umbrella” and “Diamonds”.
After the show, her representative confirmed the rumors and made it official that the singer is expecting her second child.

See also  After the German Reichstag reduced energy consumption, the temperature dropped sharply. Members of the parliament wore down jackets and scarves and kept stomping their feet_Hangzhou Net

You may also like

“Anime Cult”: passions and emotions for the Anime...

Russian Foreign Minister: The West did not want...

PIME missionaries and the proclamation of the Gospel...

For Salvatore Biasco – worker’s world

Udinese market – The renewals do not arrive...

French pension reform protests intensify, govt touts working...

Sacred radio – Echoes of my moods

Jovana Jeremić will write songs for folk |...

The earthquake may cause Turkey’s economic loss of...

«Discovered 5 hours before impact»- Corriere TV

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy