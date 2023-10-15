Home » Rijeka-Udinese / The top and the flop of the day: here’s who goes up and who goes down
World

The friendly match between Croatian Rijeka and Andrea Sottil’s Udinese has just ended. Here are the top and the flop of this match

The friendly match between has just ended Andrea Sottil’s Udinese and the Croats of Rijeka. A balanced match from the first minutes, in which neither team managed to impose itself. Let’s check the top and the flop of this friendly match.

It’s top

Without a shadow of a doubt there are two tops at the end of the ninety minutes. The first is represented by Oier Zarraga, after a long time he returns from the first minute and between good plays and excellent passes the goal of the momentary advantage also arrives. The second is Domingo Quina, for the moment the Portuguese has had very little space, but now the player has demonstrated that he can make the difference and get a starting shirt. Great physicality and ductility, these are his strong points

The flop

Today there are so many flops. A team that struggles to score at the unstoppable Rijeka is a team that has serious problems up front. Success e Thauvin they managed to devour four clear scoring opportunities and the situation becomes increasingly complex, especially if the recovery of the Spaniard Gerard Deulofeu slips every day. Now the team needs a clear shake-up, hoping there can be some differences as early as next Monday against Lecce. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the votes awarded this afternoon. Here are the report cards of Rijeka-Udinese <<

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mondoudinese to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

October 14 – 6.57pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

