Rise in Sexist Violence: Cuban Woman Murdered by Ex-Partner Highlights Urgent Crisis

Title: Man Murders Ex-Partner in Cuban Town, Increasing Femicide Cases in the Country

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

In a shocking incident, a man identified as the father of the victim’s children murdered his ex-partner, Ruselay Castillo Mato, in the Humberto Álvarez town of the Cárdenas municipality, Matanzas. The murder took place in the doorway of a friend’s house, leaving the community in deep shock.

According to a neighbor who witnessed the tragic event, the man, who had been separated from Castillo Mato, had continued to harbor jealousy towards her. On the fateful night, he was seen sitting on the wall of a house across the street, waiting for an opportunity. As soon as Castillo Mato’s little friend came out, he attacked and killed her. Eyewitnesses described the incident as fast and horrifying.

In the aftermath of the crime, a friend of the victim shared a video on social media, dedicating it to Castillo Mato and expressing the profound sadness felt by their group of friends. The loss of Castillo Mato has left a void among her loved ones.

This shocking incident marks the 54th registered case of sexist crime in Cuba this year. Independent observatories have been documenting the escalating number of femicides, with the figure already surpassing last year’s record of 36 cases. In addition, ongoing investigations by the Alas Tensas Gender Observatory and the Yo sí te creo Observatory are looking into an alleged femicide attempt in Havana’s Nuevo Vedado area.

Non-governmental organizations, activists, and members of civil society have been demanding the government to declare a state of emergency due to the surge in sexist violence in recent years. They believe that such a declaration would enable the creation of effective strategies to protect survivors. However, the government has yet to respond to these demands.

It is worth noting that the current Criminal Code in Cuba does not classify feminicide as a crime in the country, despite the alarming increase in sexist violence. The Federation of Cuban Women recently launched an official observatory, but it fails to acknowledge the term and only includes 18 cases of murdered women in 2022, which is only half of the murders verified by independent observatories.

The tragic murder of Ruselay Castillo Mato serves as a grim reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive measures and legal reforms to address the issue of femicide in Cuba. The voices demanding action against sexist violence continue to grow louder, hoping for a safer future for all women in the country.

