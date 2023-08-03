ROAD SAFETY Consolidated partnership between Autostrade and the State Police to promote safe driving – News

The partnership between Autostrade per l’Italia and the State Police continues to raise travellers’ awareness of road safety and promote correct driving behaviour.

Starting from Saturday 5 August, and during the other two weekends of the month (12-26 August), in the main service areas of the motorway network, the traffic police officers will provide advice on safe driving and useful information on road conditions in real time ; ASPI and ANPAS staff will offer caring services to users in transit, also thanks to the presence of an ambulance with volunteers on board.

In some stages there will also be vintage cars from the GAAMS (Gruppo Amatori Automoto Storiche). The operators of the Specialty will create an interaction space for travellers, to whom gadgets will also be distributed, entertaining the little ones with moments of play, to involve families in moments of awareness on issues dedicated to road safety: distraction, use of seat belts, observance of speed limits or safety distances. A contact point will be set up in the service areas for users in transit where the mobile office, cars and motorbikes of the Traffic Police and gazebos will be located.

It will also be possible to simulate driving in a state of impairment, by wearing special visors, which simulate the condition of those who drive after having taken drugs or alcohol. The initiative, aimed at making users aware of correct driving behaviour, continues in the wake of the continuity of the communication campaigns carried out in collaboration with the State Police.

The latest was broadcast in July and was created for the first time with the High Patronage of the President of the Republic: a TV-Radio commercial which aims to raise awareness, especially among the youngest, on the theme of road safety, while in the previous months, commercials on road safety were broadcast on variable message panels (about 2,000, one every 10 km), in which Aspi operators also took part.

The tour of the caravan on driving safety includes a total of 7 stops, identified at the busiest points of the network. On the weekends of the exodus, the tour will begin on 5 August in two service areas of the southern route, A1 Secchia Ovest and A14 La Pioppa Ovest, and will continue on Saturday 12 August in A1 Badia al Pino Ovest and A1 Cantagallo Ovest. During the counter-exodus, on 26 August, it will be the turn of the service areas of the North route: A1 Secchia Est; A14 Conero East and A1 Casilina East.

During the first weekend of August, a significant increase in road traffic is expected towards the main Italian and border seaside and holiday resorts. In particular, black dot traffic conditions are expected for the morning of Saturday 5 August, especially in the north-south direction and along the Tyrrhenian and Adriatic corridors. Similar traffic forecasts are indicated for the following Saturday 12 August.

In particular, for the entire weekend of August 4-6, traffic will be particularly intense with possible problems. To facilitate the movement of holidaymakers, there is a ban on the circulation of vehicles over 7.5t on Fridays from 16.00 to 22.00, on Saturdays from 08.00 to 22.00 and on public holidays from 07.00 to 22.00. 22.00

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

