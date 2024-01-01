Home » The Hamas terrorist group attacked Tel Aviv with M90 rockets in the middle of the New Year’s Eve celebration – infobae
World

The Hamas terrorist group attacked Tel Aviv with M90 rockets in the middle of the New Year’s Eve celebration – infobae

As the clock struck midnight and people in Tel Aviv were celebrating the arrival of the new year, the festive atmosphere was shattered by a barrage of M90 rockets launched by the Hamas terrorist group from Gaza. The attack not only disrupted the New Year’s Eve celebrations but also caused panic and fear among the residents of the city.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has left a deep impact on the young generation in Tel Aviv. Despite the hope for a better year in 2024, the fear of more rocket attacks and violence looms over the city.

The Israeli military responded to the rocket attack with airstrikes on Gaza, further escalating the tensions in the region. The recurring cycle of violence and retaliation has taken a toll on the mental and emotional well-being of the people, especially the younger generation.

The desire for peace and stability in the region is strong among the residents of Tel Aviv, with many hoping that 2024 will bring an end to the conflict and a new era of tranquility. However, the recent rocket attack serves as a grim reminder of the challenges and uncertainties that lie ahead in the new year.

As the world welcomed 2024 with hopes for a better future, the people of Tel Aviv find themselves yearning for peace and security, and an end to the cycle of violence that has plagued their city for far too long.

