ROAD SYSTEM Calabria: 9 million for the reopening of the SS 177 – News

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has approved the use of nine million euros to ensure the safety and reopening of the section upstream of the state road 177 towards “Sila Mare” in Calabria.

This section of the road had been closed as a precaution by Anas, following the collapse of the Longobucco viaduct on 3 May. Now the concessionaire, in collaboration with the Calabria Region, is carrying out the necessary checks for the reconstruction of the viaduct.

The funding from MIT represents an important support for Calabria: the main objective is to ensure the safety of people and vehicles using the road.

