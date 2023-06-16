Robert Bowers found guilty of 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue bombing, in which 11 people were killed

A US federal court on Friday found Robert Bowers guilty of killing 11 people in the 2018 bombing of the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The attack is considered one of the most serious acts of anti-Semitism in recent US history: according to reconstructions, Bowers had fired rifles and pistols inside the synagogue for several minutes and then went out, being arrested shortly after by the police. He was found guilty of all 63 counts against himwhich include various violent crimes and hate crimes.

Bowers is 51 years old and in 2018 he was a truck driver. He had anti-Semitic positions and he believed the Jews responsible for the migratory flows to the United States. In this first phase of the trial it was only necessary to establish whether or not Bowers was guilty, while in a second phase, which could last another month and a half, the sentence against him will be decided: given the accusations, the decision will be only between the death penalty and life imprisonment.

