Roberto Cavalli became father at the age of 82 of his sixth child, born from the relationship with Sandra Nilsson with whom he has been a couple for 15 years. The weekly revealed it Novella2000who also revealed the name chosen for the child: Giorgio.

“I called him Giorgio, after my father, whom the Nazis shot in the Cavriglia massacre when I was 4 years old”, explained Roberto Cavalli to

Novella2000. The pain of his father’s death in 1944 was immense for the designer who revealed: “I didn’t speak until I was 18. But life has been generous with me, it has rewarded me for everything”. He wanted to pay homage to such an important figure in his life with the name given to his sixth baby, born about a week ago.

Roberto Cavalli’s children Giorgio is the sixth child of Roberto Cavalli, the first born from the relationship with Sandra Nilsson. From the first marriage with

Silvanella Giannoni (lasted from 1964 to 1974), had

Tommaso e

Christian. From the second marriage with the Austrian model

Eva Duringer in 1980 (later she also became his collaborator in the fashion house) they were born

Robin,

Rachel e

Daniele, now adults. With the birth of the baby, the designer is preparing to experience a second youth on a personal level, which goes hand in hand with his professional rebirth: his brand, now under the creative direction of

Fausto Puglisiis back on the crest of the wave after the waning phase of 2016, with the cut of 200 jobs.

The love story with Sandra Nilsson Roberto Cavalli and Sandra Nilsson have been a couple for 15 years: he is 82, she is 37 but they don’t seem to notice the age difference. The new mother started working very early

in the field of fashion. When she was 14, a modeling agency’s talent scout spotted her and her career began. She has hoarded headbands at beauty pageants: from Miss Salming, her first prize, to Miss Siren to Miss EU, Miss World Bikini Model to Miss Hawaiian. Her most prestigious title comes in 2006 when she is elected

Sweden’s most beautiful woman. In 2008 she is the playmate of the month in Playboy magazine. In 2015, as a token of love, Roberto Cavalli

he gave her the island of Stora Rullingen, in Sweden, worth about 2 million euros. But no present will be as important to them as the birth of their little Giorgio.



