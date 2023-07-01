Robot Makes History as Conductor of Korean National Symphony Orchestra

In a groundbreaking concert held at the National Theater of Korea, a robot took on the role of conductor for the first time, directing a human symphony orchestra. The robot, named EveR 6, was designed by the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology and made its debut on June 30.

According to reports from Reuters, Daily Star, and NextShark, EveR 6, a dual-arm robot with a humanoid face, conducted the Korean National Symphony Orchestra at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul. The performance consisted of five tracks, with the robot serving as the conductor for three tracks and co-conducting one track with chief guest conductor Choi Soo-yeoul.

The robot, after bowing to the audience, began directing the live orchestra by waving its arms. Videos of the performance went viral on social media, with TRT World tweeting a video showing EveR 6 in action.

Choi Soo-yeoul, the chief guest conductor, praised EveR 6’s performance, stating that the robot showcased an incredible attention to detail and had a stable control of the music rhythm. However, Choi acknowledged that the robot’s “key weakness” was its inability to monitor the live performance of the orchestra.

Audience members had mixed reactions to the robot conductor. Lee Young-joo, who studies Korean traditional music, commended EveR 6’s ability to control the tempo but noted a lack of concentration in the symphony orchestra. Song In-ho, a 62-year-old attendee, suggested that equipping the robot with artificial intelligence (AI) could enhance its ability to analyze and interpret music.

EveR 6, developed by the Korea Industrial Technology Research Institute in 2022, stands at a height of 1.8 meters and has the ability to change positions quickly to achieve the desired speed and motion for conducting. Cui Xiuyeol, a member of the Korea National Symphony Orchestra, praised EveR 6’s presence as a robot conductor and emphasized the challenge of real-time communication and interaction during live performances.

While EveR 6 is the first robot conductor in Korea, its appearance follows a trend of robot conductors in symphony orchestra performances worldwide. Previous examples include Honda Asimo in 2008, Swiss Yumi in 2017, and Japan’s Alter 2 and Alter 3 robots in 2018 and 2020.

The use of robot conductors raises questions about the evolving role of technology in the arts and the potential for humans and robots to coexist and complement each other. It remains to be seen how further scientific and technological advancements will enable robots like EveR 6 to fulfill their potential as fully competent conductors.

As this remarkable performance captivated audiences, Chinese websites were banning mirror sites. Viewers were urged to visit the genuine versions of Chinese websites to access the latest news and updates. The establishment of mirror sites was strictly prohibited, and users were encouraged to return to the authentic sources.

In conclusion, while the robot conductor EveR 6 made history in Korea, the event also highlighted the ongoing battle for online freedom and information access.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

