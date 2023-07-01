Home » Backlash Ensues as Konami’s Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Fails to Support Keyboards and Mice on PC
Technology

Backlash Ensues as Konami’s Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Fails to Support Keyboards and Mice on PC

by admin
Backlash Ensues as Konami’s Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Fails to Support Keyboards and Mice on PC

Title: Backlash Mounts as Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Fails to Support Keyboards and Mice on PC

Date: June 30, 2023

The announcement of the re-launch of the “Metal Gear Solid Master Collection” by Konami has ignited a wave of criticism from players due to its lack of keyboard and mouse support on the PC version. This decision, which requires players to use a controller to operate the game, has left many fans unsatisfied.

Last week, some players noticed that the official Steam page for the collection explicitly stated that it “must be played through a controller and does not support other accessories.” This sparked significant discontent among fans, leading to the removal of the page by Konami. However, much to the disappointment of players, the page quietly reappeared today, once again causing outrage on Twitter.

It is unusual for remakes to exclude support for keyboards and mice, especially considering that the game is being released on platforms such as Steam, which are primarily used with computer accessories. Most manufacturers would update their games to accommodate different control options in order to enhance player experience and attract new players. Konami’s decision appears to be a missed opportunity to engage a wider audience and optimize gameplay.

In an effort to shed light on this matter, IGN, a prominent foreign media outlet, reached out to Konami for an official response. However, as of the time of writing, Konami has remained silent, leaving fans disappointed and unanswered. Despite the controversy surrounding its controls, the “Metal Gear Solid Master Collection” is set to be released on October 24 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.

See also  To make no mistake at Christmas choose DYOR

As players eagerly await the release of the collection, Konami’s decision to not support keyboards and mice on PC has led to a growing sense of frustration and disappointment. The company’s lack of response further fuels the discontent among fans who had hoped for an explanation or resolution. Ultimately, the success of the “Metal Gear Solid Master Collection” will depend on how well it addresses the concerns of players and delivers an enjoyable gaming experience.

You may also like

Oracle, a native generative AI service offering

three options on the table between Sky, DAZN...

Linux Kernel: New Vulnerability! Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

PlayStation Plus July Lineup: Call of Duty: Black...

Greentech India: World Bank transfers $1.5 billion for...

Introducing the Galax HOF Extreme 50S PCIe 5.0...

Elon Musk restricts access to Twitter for ChatGPT

The five TV series not to be missed...

Samsung Relaunches Galaxy S21 FE with Snapdragon 888...

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni – experience in practice

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy