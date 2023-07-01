Backlash Ensues as Konami’s Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Fails to Support Keyboards and Mice on PC

Title: Backlash Mounts as Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Fails to Support Keyboards and Mice on PC

Date: June 30, 2023

The announcement of the re-launch of the “Metal Gear Solid Master Collection” by Konami has ignited a wave of criticism from players due to its lack of keyboard and mouse support on the PC version. This decision, which requires players to use a controller to operate the game, has left many fans unsatisfied.

Last week, some players noticed that the official Steam page for the collection explicitly stated that it “must be played through a controller and does not support other accessories.” This sparked significant discontent among fans, leading to the removal of the page by Konami. However, much to the disappointment of players, the page quietly reappeared today, once again causing outrage on Twitter.

It is unusual for remakes to exclude support for keyboards and mice, especially considering that the game is being released on platforms such as Steam, which are primarily used with computer accessories. Most manufacturers would update their games to accommodate different control options in order to enhance player experience and attract new players. Konami’s decision appears to be a missed opportunity to engage a wider audience and optimize gameplay.

In an effort to shed light on this matter, IGN, a prominent foreign media outlet, reached out to Konami for an official response. However, as of the time of writing, Konami has remained silent, leaving fans disappointed and unanswered. Despite the controversy surrounding its controls, the “Metal Gear Solid Master Collection” is set to be released on October 24 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.

As players eagerly await the release of the collection, Konami’s decision to not support keyboards and mice on PC has led to a growing sense of frustration and disappointment. The company’s lack of response further fuels the discontent among fans who had hoped for an explanation or resolution. Ultimately, the success of the “Metal Gear Solid Master Collection” will depend on how well it addresses the concerns of players and delivers an enjoyable gaming experience.

