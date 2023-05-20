Roccella contested at the Book Fair, Meloni: “It is unacceptable to silence a minister”. Schlein: «Authoritarian government if it does not accept dissent»

The episode that saw the minister of the Eugenia Roccella family protagonist at the Turin Book Fair continues to cause discussion, where a dispute took place that blocked the space of the Piedmont Region for over an hour and prompted the minister to give up at the presentation of his book. A fact that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni defines, in a note, “unacceptable and beyond any democratic logic”. Equally unacceptable is the operation of the usual suspects to reverse the facts, distorting reality and justifying the attempt to prevent a minister of the Republic from expressing his opinions. As usual, those who claim to give us lessons in democracy do not know the basic rules”.

Of a different opinion, the leader of the Pd Elly Schlein, who speaking to ‘In Onda’ he replies: «In a democracy one must take into account that there is dissent, it is in things it does not concern only those in power. We are for harsh, heated confrontation but the problem this government has with all forms of dissent is surreal. “I don’t know – she added – what the form of a government that attacks the opposition and intellectuals is called, but at least it seems to me authoritarian”. Schlein also defined the fact that “ministers and deputies have begun to attack Nicola Lagioia” as “surreal”. The reference is to the outgoing director of the Salone, targeted for the management of the episode.

“Poor management”

First of all, the minister herself harshly criticized him: «I understand that Lagioia is a writer, but building a fantasy narrative on reality seems a bit excessive to me», explains Roccella, according to whom «in the face of an aggression suffered and the my invitation to dialogue addressed to the protesters, the director of the Salone not only does not find a way to say that it is undemocratic to prevent others from speaking, but he even attacks those who have been prevented from expressing themselves. No comment”.

The Turin parliamentarian of the Brothers of Italy Augusta Montaruli then took care of treading her hand even more heavily: «The dispute has been going on for an hour and a half now with the approval of the director of the Salone Lagioia who from the stage also defined them as pacifists without giving any indication to stop and bring back the pluralism of which he speaks so much», attacks Montaruli, who remained on the stage of the Piedmont Arena next to Roccella during the incursion of activists of “Extinction Rebellion” and “Non una di meno”. “What is happening is demonstrating that Lagioia is badly managing the presence of people who do not think like him, and we will roll the drums when he leaves,” concludes the Fdi deputy. The one underway in Turin is the latest edition of the Salone directed by Lagioia: the reins of the No. 1 publishing kermesse in Italy will start from the 2024 edition – according to the designation made official by the Salone’s member bodies last April – the journalist of the Sheet Annalena Benini.

