Rodrigo Londoño bursts into tears in interview after 7 years of Peace Agreement: video

Today, Friday, November 24, marks seven years since the signing of the peace agreement between the Government and the extinct FARC, after four years of negotiation in Havana (Cuba).

In the midst of the commemoration of this date, Rodrigo Londoño, president of the Comunes party and last commander of that demobilized organization, gave an interview to Yamid Amat, on CM&, in which he was moved and even cried when talking about his parents’ children.

During the interview, Londoño first recounted how the peace process was going in terms of compliance with deals and the process they have experienced in terms of reintegration.

Here, he explained that they had “to pay tribute to all those who have fallen by the wayside, being firm with peace,” because in the last seven years, 406 peace signatories were murdered.

In fact, this complements the balance presented by the Implementation Unit and the Monitoring and Verification Commission (CSIVI), as of November 17 of this year, of each of the points agreed upon during the four years of the negotiation process, presented at the Teatro Colón in Bogotá today.

At the commemorative event, a group of children appeared before the public singing a song celebrating life. This emotional moment was highlighted by Yamid Amat, who shared that he found it extremely moving.

Faced with this, Londoño explained that they were children and young people, children of former members of the FARC, who had rejoined and precisely for this reason they participated in the celebration.

“Our life is there. And that’s what we’re fighting for, Yamid,” Londoño said, with a broken voice and teary eyes.

“I never thought I would see him cry,” Amat replied, then motioned for him to wipe away his tears. After this, a small silence of reflection flooded the studio until Rodrigo Londoño said, forcefully: “It was worth it.”

To this he added, in response to one of the interviewer’s questions, that he had a four-year-old son, but he was not with the group that was singing at the Teatro Colón.

“He is not here because he is not in Bogotá. He lives outside the city,” he explained. However, he stressed that he considered himself “godfather” of the minors who appeared and that is why he burst into tears.

