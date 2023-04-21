ROG Phone 7 price and specifications | MobIT

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, improved GameCool 7 cooling, 16 GB RAM, 165 Hz AMOLED screen and 6,000 mAh battery come at a price.

Source: Asus

If you were wondering which phone is the most powerful on the market, the answer has been the same year after year – the latest ASUS ROG Phone. To the general satisfaction of all those who like to play games on their phone, nothing changes this year either, because the company ASUS just presented its latest models – ROG Phone 7 i ROG Phone 7 Ultimate – who returns once again to show everyone how it’s done.

Screen

When you think of a gaming phone, what is the refresh rate of its screen according to your expectations? Are we sure it’s not 60 Hz, so 90? 120? 144? If some of the previous figures were your answer, then there is no doubt that the new ROG Phone devices will absolutely surprise you with their screens. Not only is the panel technology AMOLEDnot only possess the possibility of lighting up to 1,500 nitsnot only that a whopping 6.78 inches diagonalnot only support HDR10+ display of content – the screens of new phones refresh at an incredible speed of 165 times per secondat resolution of 1,080 x 2,448 pixelsand sew them up from scratches and falls Gorilla Glass Diet protective glass.

Performance

The only differences between these two devices are actually special AeroActive portal cooling chamber and positive screen on the back ROG Phone 7 Ultimate telephone.

The cooling is the detail that keeps the performance of these phones at a high level for hours and hours, ensuring that the number of frames per second during gaming will not drop noticeably, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset from Qualcomm is responsible for everything else, with Adreno 740 graphics. Whether you want to spend hours playing Genshin Impact, PUBG, or another title that “frys” smartphones, ROG Phones allow you to run cooler temperatures than any other phone. If it gets really thick, there is also AeroActive Cooler 7 which is placed on the back of the phone to cool it down.



Source: AsusNo. picture: 5

In addition, so that you don’t have to resort to carrying the controller with you everywhere, ROG Phone 7 phones also bring it this time AirTrigger ultrasonic keys to reduce finger gymnastics, and there’s an excellent vibration motor that ASUS says brings a realistic gaming feel.

Did we mention Ray Tracing? No? ROG Phone 7 phones support advanced reflections in supported titles, as seen on computers and consoles, and water and other surfaces will look like never before, just like the entire environment in games.

Battery and sound

Of course, you don’t want anything to interrupt your gaming, and ASUS knows that, so inside these beasts is battery with a capacity of 6,000 mAhwhich is divided into two cells of 3,000 mAh each to improve cooling, and which charges with a power of 65 W.

Whether you’re playing a game or watching your favorite series, these devices can do it all, and even deliver arguably the best sound experience you’ll ever experience on a smartphone, all thanks to speakers that are directed towards the userali i sabvuferu inside the AeroActive Cooler 7 external cooler.

Price and availability

The first quantities will be the black model, while the white one will arrive a little later. Buyers will for the model with 16 GB RAM i 512 GB UFS 4.0 internal memory have to be allocated close to 1,300 euros (about 151,990 dinars). Also, the first customers will receive an AeroActive Cooler 7 as a gift.