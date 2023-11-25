Roma-Udinese | Cioffi: “Penalties to Pereyra. Thauvin lacks nothing”

The Bianconeri coach presented tomorrow evening’s match against the Giallorossi. Here are his statements on the matter

Gabriele Cioffi presented the match in a press conference on the eve of the match against Roma. “The break came when it was supposed to come, it brought energy because being called up to the national team is always a joy, I think for example of Zemura which was the first time. It was Lovric they found a historical qualification. For Samardzic there was qualification for the European Championship. During the week we worked hard with those who remained, everything went as it should.”

On the match: “When you play against top teams and against one of the best coaches you can’t have just one score, we must prepare for many solutionswe will have to be good at managing the matches in the match that will take place.”

Su Thauvin: “Thauvin lacks nothing, as well as in Pafundi, Florian is not one of my choices at the moment, but he proves every day that he is a champion in training. For him the easiest thing would be to give up, he won a world championship, a world championship with the youth team, what does he have to prove now? As well as for Lucca, He doesn’t lack anything either, for me the important thing is that they do it during the week, because the easy thing for those who don’t play is to give up.”

Who will take a possible penalty: “Pereyra, Success is behind it.”

Tricky match for Roma too? “I also believe that Roma will not underestimate us, I can hope for it, but I don’t think it can happen. The important thing is to know what attitude we will need to play against a team like Roma, we have to look at ourselves, if we know how to suffer we can then perhaps worry Roma.”

