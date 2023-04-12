Udinese against Rome is fast approaching and today the director who will referee Sunday’s championship match has been announced

Udinese the next league match is approaching and after the draw against Monza (far from satisfactory) the big match with Roma on Sunday evening is approaching. A difficult game that will be able to decide a lot during this season given that both clubs want to try to reach their goals until the end. Just in the last few hours, the match director who will referee the next championship match has been announced. We are talking about an expert referee who already has more than a few seasons in the top flight of Italian football under his belt. Let’s see in detail to whom the League has entrusted the big match of Sunday.

The race director who will lead the two teams during the ninety minutes is Antonio Giua of the Sassari session. His two assistants will be Preti and Lombardo. The fourth man designated is Sacchi and instead at the Var there will be Banti and Manganiello as his assistant. There are different precedents for the referee with both Roma and Udinese. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go and see all the matches in which Giua has directed the two clubs in the top flight.

Previous — Udinese to date he has never drawn a draw with the Sardinian referee. At the moment they have arrived two victories and also two defeats, the last match that saw Giua as director was the one against the Old Lady played at the Stadium more than a year ago. In that case it was the black and whites of Turin who won for two goals to zero. When it comes to Rome, however, the fans have fond memories of this referee. In both precedents, the Capitoline club brought home the final three points.

