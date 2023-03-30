Former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is under investigation by the Dutch Football Association.

Source: Profimedia

The former owner of Chelsea, Roman Abramovich, who had to sell the club from London due to the sanctions of the authorities due to his alleged closeness with Russian statesmen, tried to take over Vitesse, a club from the Netherlands, in an illegal way. The football association of that country led an investigation into the case, and it is also suspected that Abramovich financed Knights for many years through various companies and funds from Cyprus, while he was the boss of Chelsea.

Iinformation was leaked after the opening of his file, and it states that Abramović financed the takeover of the club with as much as 117,000,000 euros through a company called “MeritServus”, which is based in Cyprus. The file was inspected by journalists from “The Guardian” and “Bureau for Investigative Journalism”. For the first time, the close ties between the Russian billionaire and Vitese were suspected back in 2010, when the then owner, Georgian Merab Jordani, said of Abramovich that he was his great friend. Later, many began to claim that the Russian was closely connected with the club, but Jordani denied all that. Then the football association started the first investigation, but they did not find any incriminating data.

For years, Chelsea sent young players to Vitese on various loans in order to get experience of senior football, they were considered a partner club and that was the end of it. Among the Chelsea players who at some point wore the Vitese jersey are our Nemanja Matić and Danilo Pantić, as well as the young star Mason Mount. If these allegations turn out to be true, and it is proven that there was a conflict of interest, it is clear that Vitesse is threatened with a draconian punishment, and maybe even being kicked out of the Eredivisie, the strongest league of Dutch football.