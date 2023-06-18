Home » roman abramovich does not want to pay money for ukraine | Sport
Roman Abramović does not want to pay money only to Ukrainians.

Source: Profimedia

The former owner of Chelsea, the Russian rich man Roman Abramovich, refuses to sign the payment by which 2.3 billion pounds from his sale of the club should be paid to Ukraine, the victims of Russian aggression.

According to the English media, there are fears in London that the money will never go to the Ukrainians after Abramovich was forced to sell the club he made a European giant, all because of the fear that he could be sanctioned.

Abramovich, who is also known for his close ties with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, has to put his signature on the transfer of this money to Ukraine, but he has not wanted to do it so far. His request is that the money be distributed to Russia as well, and not only to Ukraine, writes “Daily Mail”.

Sources from the British Ministry of Foreign Affairs have confirmed that this is true and recall the words of Secretary of State James Cleverly, that there are no guarantees that the money will be transferred before next month.

“We want to make sure that the money is transferred to the accounts of those for whom it is intended. We need complete security,” he said. Earlier there were announcements that the money would be transferred last summer, and then in January this year, but that did not happen.

Abramovich was forced to sell the club to an American billionaire for 2.5 billion pounds, of which 2.3 billion remained after all the costs of the sale. At the time of the sale, Abramovich’s PR department explained that he wanted the money “to be transferred to humanitarian foundations and to be paid to victims on all sides of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, that money is “frozen” in a British bank account, and that account belongs to Fordstam, which is controlled by Abramovich. The British authorities have determined that this money can only be transferred to Ukrainian victims.

