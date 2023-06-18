Croatia is already preparing hell for Spain

The Croatian fans overwhelm the streets of Rotterdam with a spectacular atmosphere in the hours before the UEFA Nations League final

“They will feel like they are playing for our country.” This phrase by Zlatko Dalic in the preview of Croatia – Spain this Sunday at the stadium of The Kuip de Rotterdam It has been clearly reflected in the hours prior to the start of the crash.

The UEFA Nations League final will be marked by the atmosphere it will bring Croatian fans in the stadium. They wait more than 25,000 fans, more than half the capacity, in the stands and through the streets of the city it was possible to see that the Red will have to overcome a very hostile environment.

Croats have flocked to Rotterdam. Through its streets you only see checkered shirts and with their typical water polo capswhich makes them so characteristic.

shouting and party

The morning has been relatively quiet, but the spirits have been rising at noon and the shouting could be heard throughout the center of Rotterdam.

They have even set up a small party near the Central Station, with flags, flares and songs of all kinds. The beers were flying and the noise was huge.

The Spanish ‘Bullfighters’

While, the 6,000 Spanish followers acted much more discreetly. Only the traditional ‘Bullfighters’ dared to contribute their folklore, although they went almost unnoticed among so many Croatians.

Croatia starts as favorite for its greater experience and tables in recent years in large events. To this we must add the heat of the stands, so the challenge for De la Fuente’s team will be huge in De Kuip.