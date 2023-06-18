Home » Did Featherweight celebrate Jarlan Barrera’s goal against Pasto?
It draws attention that Featherweight, a Mexican singer, was so interested in Atlético Nacional and its match against Deportivo Pasto. Although many speculate that he is already another purslane fan, other versions indicate that perhaps the singer’s interest had to do with sports betting, since a goal from the green could have given him more money if he had bet on it.

Whatever the reason, Blessd, Featherweight and all the Atlético Nacional fans are happy about the classification and they dream of the number 18 star on their shield. However, they will face Millonarios, a solid team with players like Daniel Cataño and Leonardo Castro who are going through a great moment.

It is worth mentioning that the great Colombian soccer final between Atlético Nacional and Millonarios will be played first at the Atanasio Girardot in Medellín this Wednesday June 21 at 8:00 PM and will end at the Nemesio Camacho el Campín in Bogotá on Saturday June 24 at 7:00 PMthanks to the fact that the ambassadors classified second in the all against all and have the sporting advantage.

