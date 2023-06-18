Romanian fans chanted Kosovo is Serbia in Pristina | Sport

The Romanians announced themselves after the match where they chanted against Serbia in Pristina.

Source: Youtube/ k!d00

Fans of the Romanian football team chanted “Kosovo is Serbia” at the “Fadil Vokri” stadium in Pristina. About 40 of them chanted “Serbia, Serbia”, as well as “Romania, Romania”, and the rest of the stadium whistled. According to fan portals on social networks, they entered the stadium while the match was going on.

“After the hosts made access to the match difficult, with a series of very restrictive access measures, we managed to enter the stadium at the end of the first half“, the fan group of the Romanian national team announced on Sunday. “Although there were only 40 of us in a stadium full of 14,000 Kosovars, we assumed that regardless of the risks and consequences, we would do this very thing in the middle of their stadium and tell them right to their face in the stadium and in the so-called ‘capital’, as we did in the last matches with Serbia in Belgrade and Bucharest, on a much friendlier ground“.

“As expected… Members of the gendarmerie, the police, police officers and local officers of the Ministry of the Interior arrested us for a couple of hours, we were tied behind our backs and they took revenge on us at the police station“, it is written, among other things, in the statement of the fans.

The match was played as part of the qualification for the European Championship and ended without a winner (0:0). After such a score, Romania remained in second position with two points less than Switzerland, which will visit Kosovo in September.

That match will certainly be well attended due to the fact that a significant number of Swiss of Albanian origin play for the national team and that their origins are from Kosovo, such as captain Granit Xhaka, who is originally from Podujevo, or Đerdan Šaćiri, born in Gnjilan.

Xhaka, as captain, led Switzerland in the match in Serbia in March this year, when Belarus welcomed his team in Novi Sad. It was Xhaka who scored one of the five goals in his team’s convincing triumph, 5:0. The national team of the self-proclaimed republic will play against Belarus in Budapest on Monday. It is known that the Belarusians will not be able to play home games until further notice, due to the war in Ukraine.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!