Romania’s expulsion of Russian diplomats: Russia will “respond appropriately” – Xinhua English.news.cn

Hangzhou Net release time: 2023-06-09 13:00

CCTV news client news on the 8th local time, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it will expel dozens of Russian embassy staff in Romania. The Russian Foreign Ministry criticized Romania’s move as “another hostile move” that would damage bilateral relations, and said Russia would make an “appropriate response.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania said in a statement that in accordance with the instructions of Foreign Minister Bogdan Orescu, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania notified the Russian ambassador to Romania Valery Kuzmin on the same day, requesting to reduce the diplomatic and other activities of the Russian embassy in Romania. Number of staff.

According to the requirements of the Romanian side, the Russian embassy in the capital Bucharest needs to reduce 51 staff within 30 days, including 21 diplomatic staff and 30 technical and administrative staff.

The Romanian Foreign Ministry said the move “reflects the current level of bilateral relations between Russia and Russia”, but did not specify.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova later said in a statement: “We view this (Romanian) decision as another hostile attack that will lead to further deterioration of bilateral relations. Through the operation in Bucharest, the bilateral The relationship has been brought to a deplorable state.”

The statement said that Russia will make an “appropriate response” to Romania’s move, and “specific measures will be announced later.”

Romania shares a border with Ukraine and joined NATO in 2004. Shortly after the Ukrainian crisis escalated last year, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats, a move Russia said violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

