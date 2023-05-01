Rome for sale? Worth a billion, interest from Saudi Arabia and Anne Hathaway’s ex-boyfriend | First page

Rome for sale? At the moment there are no confirmations about it, but according to what the Sports Courier there would be an Arab group interested in the Giallorossi club, valued by Friedkin at around 1 billion euros. An important role in the operation would be played by Raffaello Follieri, unscrupulous Apulian businessman, who in recent years had already tried in vain to climb Palermo, Catania and Foggia. Born in 1978, he was born in San Giovanni Rotondo, but established himself in the United States, where starting in 2003 he established important relationships, enriching himself during the period of the real estate bubble. Of those golden years the engagement with Anne Hathaway.

PRISON AND RELAUNCH – However, his trajectory was interrupted by an investigation into a fraud: in practice, Follieri, boasting non-existent friendships in the Holy See and in the world of politics, convinced several entrepreneurs to invest large sums of money for a business that proved to be inconsistent. For this charge he negotiated a sentence and spent four and a half years in a Pennsylvania prison. Once out of prison he returned to Italy, dedicating himself to new partnerships with the Arab world. He was able to regain credibility by buying 162 service stations, three oil warehouses and investing in rare metals and renewable energies.​ Forbes magazine calls him «the king of rare metals»of which last year held 8 percent of world production, estimated at 30 billion euros.