Media: Red Bull agree with Newey on new contract

According to a media report, designer Adrian Newey will continue to work for Red Bull after this season. According to Autosport.com, the 64-year-old Brit and his long-term employer have agreed to continue their successful collaboration.

IMAGO/Michael Potts



Newey has been working for the current world champion team since 2006. “Adrian has been a fundamental part of the team almost since the beginning,” quoted Autosport.com as saying team boss Christian Horner, who has been in charge of the racing team since joining in 2005.

Under Horner and Newey, who is highly regarded for his aerodynamic feats in the paddock, Red Bull once dominated Formula 1 from 2010 up to and including 2013 and won the drivers’ title four times with Sebastian Vettel. In the past two years, Max Verstappen triumphed in the Red Bull in the World Cup.