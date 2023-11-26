Rona Hartner is dead! The artist was only 50 years old

Rona Hartner died on Thursday at the age of 50 after being diagnosed with lung and brain cancer several years ago. Rona Hartner’s sister Rinda updated her social media account on Thursday, posting a photo of a candle.

Rona Hartner was diagnosed with lung and brain cancer and said that the disease reached stage 4. “I have a 5 centimeter lung tumor and 7 brain tumors,” the actress said in the summer.

Rona Hartner was born on March 9, 1973, in Bucharest. He attended the courses of the “Herman Oberth” German School in Bucharest (1979-1991), and from 1992 he started the courses at the Academy of Theater and Film in Bucharest, according to the CineMagia website – www.cinemagia.ro. In 1996 he met the French director Tony Gatlif, who was looking for an actress for the film “Gadjo Dilo” (“Crazy Foreigner”), which was being filmed in Romania, she received the role of the main actor and interpreter of the songs in the film, according to the site the one mentioned. This role brought him several awards at various festivals, such as the “Bronze Leopard” (Special Award for Performance) at the Locarno International Film Festival, as well as a nomination for the Cesar Awards.

Rona Hartner has been living in France for over 20 years, according to Agerpres. As an artist, she also focused on other fields, being both a singer (jazz, rock, reggae, alternative rock, blues, including instruments – guitar, saxophone, piano) and a dancer. He continued to play in a series of films: “Asfalt Tango” (Romanian-French co-production, dir. Nae Caranfil, 1996), “Nekro” (dir. Nicolas Masson, 1997), “Je suis ne d’une cigogne” (dir. Tony Gatlif, 1999), “Cours toujours” (dir. Dante Desarthe, 2000), “Sauve moi” (dir. Christian Vincent, 2000), “Sexy Harem Ada-Kaleh” (dir. Mircea Mureşan, 2001), “Mischka” (dir. Jean-François Stevenin, 2002), “Le Divorce” (dir. James Ivory, 2003), “Le Temps du Loup” (dir. Michael Haneke, 2003), “Maria” (dir. Călin Peter Netzer, 2003), “Madame Irma” (dir. Didier Bourdon, Yves Fajnberg, 2006), “Poulet aux prunes” (dir. Marjane Satrapi and Vincent Paronnaud, 2011) etc. In France, he also acted in theater performances. Together with David Lynch, Rona Hartner released the maxi-single “You’re more than that” in Paris in 2003 (“You’re more than that”). In 2008, the album “Nationalité Vagabonde” appeared.

Photo source: