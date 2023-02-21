Italian cartoonists are taking such a skill in making manga-style works that the difference has become imperceptible. This is the case of the artist Rossella Gentile, whose soft, elegant, sinuous line, whose images speak through the expressions of the protagonists, are the result of meticulous work and of great interest towards this Japanese artistic form.

We leave the floor to Rossella.

Rossella Gentile, born in 1995, graduated in Languages ​​at the University of Turin to learn Japanese. At the same time she begins her artistic studies with Federica di Meo and she begins collaborations with Upper Comics and Shockdom. She currently teaches manga technique at “Scuola di Manga” in Turin.

How the passion for comics was born.

I started reading comics from an early age, approaching this world with Witch and then, later reading my first manga, One Piece, which has remained one of my favorite works to this day.

Can you tell us about the process of making your own table?

After reading a screenplay I decide the direction of the table by drawing the Name-note (a sort of draft with all the shots and the position of the balloons) then I finalize it with pencils, inks and screens. This procedure remains the same whether you work digitally or traditionally.

Can you show us your works?

At the moment I’m working, together with Ivana Murianni who writes both works, on two Italian manga. Fr33d0m, published by Upper Comics, is a cyberpunk-tinged shounen with female protagonists, while the second work, Shingan published by Shockdom, is a more classic fantasy but with a protagonist not inclined to behave like a perfect hero.

How much do you think technology has influenced the comics landscape.

From the point of view of production it certainly speeds up some steps a lot, but in terms of rendering I don’t find any particular differences between one medium and another.

Do you think you have reached maturity in your style or is there still a continuous evolution?

I’m still far from the level I dream of achieving one day, and that’s why I always try to study to improve myself in every artistic and narrative aspect.

Future plans?

My colleague and I always have our hands full. We have a couple of stories we’d like to develop! For my part, I want to continue my work as a teacher and maybe, why not, expand my field by studying Concept Art.

It’s your moment… what do you feel like saying to the readers of Mondo Japan?

If you ever want to pursue a career as a cartoonist, know that it is not easy at all, but that in the long run it gives a lot of satisfaction.

I thank Rossella for her pleasant availability and for all those who wish to learn more about her works, here are the addresses: