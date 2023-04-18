by palermolive.it – ​​1 hour ago

Milan are the first Champions League finalists. In the all-Italian derby, the Rossoneri drew 1-1 in Naples and considering their victory in the first leg at San Siro, they went through. Started immediately at a high pace with Napoli attacking, but the greatest opportunity happened to Milan who obtained a…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Milan solid, Naples wasteful: Rossoneri in the Champions League semifinal appeared 1 hour ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it”.