Can Gallith help with cholesterol-containing gallstones?

With ingredients from Gallith against gallstone problems

Gallstones are very common – and initially without pathological significance. If they don’t cause any symptoms, they don’t need treatment. However, the mechanical stimulus on the gallbladder wall can cause abdominal pain, nausea or a feeling of fullness. The gallbladder is a pear-shaped organ located below the liver. About a liter of bile is produced in the liver every day. It is important for the digestion of fats in the intestine. Some of the bile is secreted directly into the duodenum after eating. The rest is stored and thickened in the gallbladder until the next meal. Bile consists mostly of water and also contains salts, lipids, bile acids, cholesterol and pigments.

How are gallstones formed?

Many substances in the body are only soluble to a certain extent. If this amount is exceeded, they fail. It is the same with cholesterol in the bile. If there is too much cholesterol, for example in the context of the frequently occurring lipid metabolism disorder hypercholesterolemia, then it crystallizes and forms gallstones. There can be multiple stones in the gallbladder. They can be up to a few centimeters in size. Cholesterol stones are the most common, accounting for about 80 percent, with the remainder being pigment stones and mixed stones.

Gallith improves bile composition

Gallith is a herbal medicine that can alleviate mild gallstone symptoms. The mechanism of action has not yet been fully explored. However, it can be assumed that the ingredients of Gallith, the extracts of ground ivy, influence the composition of the bile. Ground ivy extracts contain pharmacologically active ingredients such as flavonoids, tannins, ursolic and oleanic acid, choleretically active bitter substances such as glechomine and saponin and essential oil. The bitter substances it contains can stimulate the formation of gastric juices, while the saponins and the essential oil have an expectorant and soothing effect on the mucous membranes.

Founded in 1922, Pharma Evers is known for its expertise in high-quality herbal medicines made in Germany. Our research into high-potency active ingredients has pioneered the acceptance of effective herbal medicines. Our long-standing success is based on in-depth knowledge of the entire process, from the natural plant to the finished drug.

company contact

Pharmaceutical factory Evers GmbH & Co. KG

Isabel Dzwiza

Siemensstrasse 4

25421 Pinnenberg

+49 4101-7831-0

+49 4101-7831-40

Press contact

Pharmaceutical factory Evers GmbH & Co. KG

Isabel Dzwiza

Siemensstrasse 4

25421 Pinnenberg

+49 4101-7831-0

+49 4101-7831-40



