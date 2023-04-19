RS First League: Krupa – Kozara 4:3 25th round | Sport

After the defeat in the last round, the players of Krupa returned to the winning track, but they almost lost a 4:0 lead in the Vrbasa canyon against Kozara from Grad.

Source: Promo/FK Krupa

Seven goals were scored in Krupa na Vrbas, where the home team reached its 21st victory this season!

The home team took a 3:0 lead in the first half with goals from Srđan Mrzić, Miloš Perović and Aleksandar Petrović, and the question of the winner seemed to have been resolved. Even when Krupa scored Ognjena Krnete in the 59th minute to make it 4:0, few could have thought that the match would end in uncertainty.

And so it was after Kozara managed to reduce the score to 4:3 after Damir Sadiković, Dejan Glišić and Milan Šikanjić hit the Krupa net. Five minutes remained until the end of the regular 90 and the referee’s compensation, but the team from Gradiska did not manage to avoid its 12th defeat.

Krupa’s closest companion, the team Laktaš, also recorded a triumph in this round, against Omarska (3:1), which had previously defeated the leader Krupa, while third-placed Zvijezda 09 also won three points away from Bijeljina’s Radnik (0:2 ).

More soon…

(mondo.ba)