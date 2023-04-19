Kovařík extended his contract with Bohemians until the end of the 2023/24 season

Kovařík strengthened the Vršovice team in July 2021 after eight and a half seasons spent in Pilsen, with which he won the title four times and played in the elite Champions League twice.

He also has a title with Slavia, whose protege he is, from the 2008/09 season, even though he only played for them for a short time. He also worked in České Budějovice and Jablonec.