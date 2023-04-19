Home » Kovařík extended his contract with Bohemians until the end of the 2023/24 season
Kovařík extended his contract with Bohemians until the end of the 2023/24 season

Kovařík extended his contract with Bohemians until the end of the 2023/24 season

Kovařík strengthened the Vršovice team in July 2021 after eight and a half seasons spent in Pilsen, with which he won the title four times and played in the elite Champions League twice.

He also has a title with Slavia, whose protege he is, from the 2008/09 season, even though he only played for them for a short time. He also worked in České Budějovice and Jablonec.

The former under-21 international has played 341 matches in the highest competition with a balance of 37 goals and 62 assists. In the current season, Bohemians are in an unexpected fourth place with his contribution. Last year, they only saved the first league membership in a tie with Opava.

