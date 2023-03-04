They claim that in many countries this area of ​​law is regulated by much stricter penalties, including imprisonment

Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.ba

Arbitrary commenting on changes to the Criminal Code of the Republic of Srpska takes away from a constructive and professional discussion and a quality legal solution, emphasize the Ministry of Justice of the Srpska and invite all those interested to take an active part in public discussions and give full contribution to the determination of the proposal of this law.

The Ministry points out that they are publishing this statement with the aim of providing objective information, and after the statements of certain politicians and journalist associations on the Draft Law on Amendments to the Criminal Code of the Republic of Srpska, which was established by the Government of Srpska.

The press release notes that defamation as a criminal offense is present in all legal regulations of the region and the EU, and this legal area is regulated in many countries with much stricter penalties, including imprisonment.

“The statements of individual representatives of associations and individuals represent an irresponsible attitude towards the public and citizens, it is extremely frivolous to use imprecise and superficial political phrases for such an important topic that deserves a professional approach when commenting and expressing views in public“, added the Ministry.

The announcement states that the statement of PDP president Branislav Borenović that it is hypocritical to refer to EU countries where defamation is a criminal offense is a too quick reaction and an unverified claim.

“We remind you that according to the laws of certain EU countries, defamation is sanctioned even with a prison sentence, as is the case in Croatia“, added the Ministry.

According to reports, there are calls from the Association of BH Journalists asking the international community to react and exert pressure in order to stop the adoption of the mentioned law.

“Please note that the countries from which the mentioned international representatives come, in their legal regulations, defamation is defined as a criminal offense, and it is sanctioned with stricter, even prison sentences.“, added the Ministry.

With the goal of transparent and objective information, the Ministry invites all interested representatives of the media, political parties, and citizens to take an active part in public debates and thus make a full contribution until the proposal of this law is determined.

“We also call for cooperation and dialogue, because arbitrary commenting takes us away from a constructive and professional discussion and a quality legal solution, which should first of all regulate this area in the best way and provide protection to everyone, and benefit future generations.“, added the Ministry.

The Ministry recalls the tragic event that resulted in the loss of a young life, due to ridicule on social networks.

“The era of social networks has brought different ways of expression, but it brings with it dangerous and serious consequences that can cause events with tragic outcomes”, they state from the Ministry and emphasize that the aforementioned law aims to regulate this area for the benefit and protection of the entire community.

The announcement adds that the public will be informed in a timely manner about the dates and venue of the public hearings.

The text of the Draft Law on Amendments to the Criminal Code of the Republic of Srpska can be downloaded from the website of the Ministry of Justice.