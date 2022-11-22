Home World Run again!The well-known American rapper “Kanye” confirmed his participation in the presidential election Provider Financial Associated Press
Run again!Famous American rapper “Kanye Yeh” confirms his participation in the presidential election

November 22 news from the Financial Associated Press (edited by Zhou Ziyi)According to multiple media reports, the famous American rapper Kanye West (Kanye West) has confirmed that he will participate in the 2024 presidential election and said that he is “moving towards the future.”

After “Kan Ye” lost the 2020 general election, he hinted that he would run again in 4 years. He made it clear last weekend that he will run in the 2024 general election.

In one video, Kanye can be seen with Milo Yiannopoulos, a conservative figure and former senior editor at right-wing news site Breitbart.

West said in the video that Yiannopoulos was preparing for his campaign.

Asked if that was announcing his candidacy, West laughed and replied, “I think so.” Yiannopoulos also echoed this, “I will take (this job)”.

It is worth mentioning that Yiannopoulos is working as an unpaid intern with Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a staunch Trump supporter.

West added, “We’re just moving into the future.”

Will be on the same stage with Biden and Trump again

The announcement comes after Kanye West’s Twitter account was recently restored. During this period of time, the controversy of “Kan Ye” is still quite loud. West was “banned” by Twitter, Instagram and other American social media in October for making anti-Semitic comments.

After Twitter was restored, Kanye tweeted last Sunday, “Test test to see if my Twitter is unblocked.”

A week before (15th), former US President Trump also officially announced that he will run in 2024. However, according to a poll, since 2020, Trump’s approval rating in the party has plummeted by 20%.

President Biden marked his 80th birthday this past weekend and said he intends to run for re-election in 2024. But voters believe that Biden’s age and health problems will become “stumbling blocks” to his re-election.

