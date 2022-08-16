Home World Rushdie is talking to detectives, stay in the hospital
Salman Rushdie is no longer fighting for his life, but is still hospitalized after last Friday’s attack. From that bed, after undergoing emergency surgery for the injuries sustained following the stab wounds, he began talking to the investigators who are investigating the attack. Informed sources report this to CNN. The writer, the source points out, spoke “in an articulate way”.

While the bomber, Hadi Matar, 24, from New Jersey, has already been identified and is accused of attempted second degree murder and second degree assault, the motive for the attack remains to be clarified. NYPD believe Matar acted alone and is working alongside the FBI and the local sheriff’s office.

