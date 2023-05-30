Russia accuses Ukraine of terror attack after drone attack on Moscow

30.05.2023



Moscow, the capital of Russia, was attacked by drones in the early morning of Tuesday (May 30), and Russia said Ukraine launched a “terrorist attack” on it. On Tuesday, the Ukrainian capital Kiev was again hit by a new round of large-scale Russian airstrikes.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) Moscow Mayor Sergej Sobjanin posted on social media Telegram on May 30 that several buildings in Moscow were attacked by drones early that morning and were slightly damaged, and residents were evacuated , no one was seriously injured, and 2 people sought medical attention, but no hospitalization was required. Rescuers have arrived on the scene.

Moscow Oblast Governor Andrej Worobjow posted on social media that several drones had been shot down as they approached downtown Moscow, and he called on residents to remain calm.

The Russian Ministry of Defense accused Ukraine of “carrying out a terrorist attack on buildings in Moscow with an unmanned aerial vehicle”. A total of eight Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow but were destroyed, the Russian Ministry of Defense said. Three of them were interrupted from their original flight route, and five were shot down by Russian anti-aircraft missiles.

According to unconfirmed reports on Russia’s Telegram channel, a total of about 25 drones were flown towards Moscow, most of which were repelled. Photos and videos of the rising smoke were shared on social networks.

Earlier this month, two drones exploded above the Kremlin. The Russian side said it was an attack and was carried out by Ukraine. It also said that no one was injured and no major losses were caused.

Russia’s Belgorod region under fire

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, said Ukrainian troops shelled several settlements near the border on Tuesday. Two industrial facilities in the border town of Shebekino were shelled, four employees were injured and several settlements lost power, he said in a statement on Telegram.

Last week, troops entered the area, briefly capturing several villages. According to Russia, two civilians were killed and dozens of soldiers were killed.

Moscow blamed a Ukrainian “sabotage” group for the incident, but Kiev denied any involvement. Two anti-Kremlin Russian partisan groups, the Free Russian Corps and the Russian Volunteer Corps, claimed responsibility.

Kiev hit by new Russian airstrikes

Russian forces launched a new round of large-scale airstrikes on the Ukrainian capital Kiev in the early hours of Tuesday (May 30). This is the 17th round of air strikes launched by the Russian army on Kiev this month.

Ukrainian officials said Kiev had largely fended off a wave of Russian airstrikes, but later strikes still killed several civilians.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny said Russia fired as many as 40 missiles and about 35 drones at Kiev. Ukraine intercepted 37 missiles and shot down 29 drones.

Kiev has been hit by several rounds of large-scale Russian airstrikes since May 28



In the early hours of May 28, Kiev was hit by the largest air raid since the Russian invasion. The Ukrainian Air Force announced on the same day that Russia dispatched 54 drones, and more than 40 Russian drones were shot down by the anti-aircraft fire of Kiev. The drone fragments hit buildings in several areas of the city and caused fires. . Airstrikes caused casualties. On 29 May, Kiev was hit by two more rounds of air raids, one of which was during the day.

(Reuters, AFP)

