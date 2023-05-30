Home » Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articles – Bit Mobility Agreement for the use of scooters
Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articles – Bit Mobility Agreement for the use of scooters

In accordance with the sustainable development objectives of the 2030 Agenda (SDG), the Mediterranean University supports and encourages solutions for sustainable mobility, in order to contribute to the mitigation of the environmental, social and economic impacts generated by the mobility of people.

With these purposes, The Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria announces that it has signed an agreement with the company BIT MOBILITY Srl, to facilitate the use of scooters for all University users (students and employees).

The same provides unlimited and free unlocks in relation to the time slots 07:30-09:00, 12:30-14:00 and 17:30-19:00. There is also a further discount of 20% on the rate per minute, from Monday to Friday.

To take advantage of the reduced rate, you need to download the “BIT mobility” App, then register with an institutional email address (@unirc.it or related subdomains), enter the “MY PROFILE” section and finally enter , in the “AGREEMENTS” section, the dedicated code “UNIRCBIT”.

For more information, refer to the following links:

https://bitmobility.it/come-funziona-bit-monopattino/

https://bitmobility.it/convenzione-con-universita-degli-studi-di-reggio-calabria/

