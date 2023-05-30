Multiple sclerosis, the story of Ivan Cottini: “Dance makes me feel alive”

Handsome, exuberant, full of life, at 26 Ivan Cottini is a successful photo model with the world at his feet. Suddenly one morning he wakes up blind in one eye and begins to have problems with his balance. At first, both he and the doctors blame everything on stress and fatigue

But the disturbances continue, and indeed worsen; so, after a series of more in-depth and in some cases painful analyses, the answer arrives: it is multiple sclerosis.