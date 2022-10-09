The first European Political Community Leaders’ Meeting was held in Prague, the Czech capital. In addition to EU leaders, leaders from the UK, Norway, Turkey, Ukraine, and Western Balkan countries and regions also participated in this session. Russia and its neighbor Belarus were the only two European countries not invited. The meeting discussed issues such as European security, energy, climate change and economy, and everyone reached consensus on issues such as opposing Russia’s war of aggression and jointly responding to the energy crisis.

According to comprehensive media reports, on October 6, the Czech Republic, which serves as the rotating presidency of the EU Council in the second half of 2022, invited heads of all 27 EU member states and 17 non-EU countries to hold a meeting in Prague called the “European Political Community Conference”. “Inaugural Conference.

The “European Political Community” is a new regional organization that aims to provide European countries across the continent with a platform for policy coordination, fostering political dialogue and cooperation to address issues of mutual concern, thereby strengthening the continent’s security, stability and security. Prosperity.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in his opening address to the meeting that the group exists to send a message of solidarity to all European countries by building “strategic intimacy” and finding a common strategy. He said the community was not looking to compete with the EU, but to find complementary projects.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the meeting sent a strong message to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “It is clear to all of us here meeting that Russia’s attack on Ukraine is a barbaric trampling on the security and peace we have enjoyed in Europe over the past few decades. It is therefore critical that we reject this attack.” , Scholz said.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said: “Just looking at the attendance shows the importance. The whole continent is here, except Belarus and Russia. It shows how isolated these two countries are.”

Following the opening ceremony, leaders held a series of meetings to discuss the main challenges facing Europe: security, energy, climate, the dire economic situation and immigration.

The symbolic summit stemmed from a speech by French President Emmanuel Macron at the closing ceremony of the European Futures Conference in May, the report said. In that speech, he declared: “In the face of a new geopolitical context, we clearly need to find a way to think about our Europe, its unity and its stability, without weakening the intimacy that has been built within our EU. “The “method” he referred to in his speech was the establishment of a “European political community”.

Macron himself was satisfied with the outcome of the inaugural meeting of the European Political Community. He said: “The meeting sent a signal of unity to Ukraine. Heads of government who had not met for many years were able to meet again and try to resolve some unresolved disputes in the form of bilateral talks.” Macron said: “Civil war is a chronic disease in Europe. , through the establishment of the European political community, we will try to overcome this ill.”

According to expert analysis, the reason why the idea proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron in May this year quickly became a reality is related to the changes in the security situation in Europe. The EU is trying to use this platform to expand its influence. Although the leaders of the meeting frequently emphasized unity before and after the meeting, because the community covers a large number of countries and regions, and the interests of all parties are different, whether this mechanism can play a practical role still faces many tests.

DW pointed out that the European Political Community meeting was also a triumph of diplomatic art and the organizers’ shrewd strategy. The meeting put an end to the endless rhetoric, unabashed hostility and dominance of the major European powers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke via video. “There is only one thing in Russian politics: war against Ukraine, against Europe, and against the whole world,” he said, calling on the leaders of the participating countries to do their best to end the war.

Although the EU has just released the eighth round of sanctions against Russia, Zelensky urged countries to impose more sanctions on Russia and provide Ukraine with more military support and security guarantees until Ukraine becomes a NATO member. To a roar of applause, Zelensky promised: “The day will come when the Russian villains fail.”

Reuters said that the political community leaders meeting, some of which are participating in the meeting, are waiting to join the European Union, and the United Kingdom is the only country to leave the European Union.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who made his first appearance on a major European political stage, reiterated Britain’s contribution to strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities and called on European countries to provide Ukraine with more military aid. Another focus of Truss speech is how to ensure the UK’s energy supply this winter. She called on Norway, France and other countries to lend a helping hand at that time.

Truss also held bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, and the leaders of the two countries decided to hold a summit between Britain and France next year, showing to the outside world that the relationship between Britain and France has been restored.

The United Kingdom once again participated in pan-European mechanism activities after Brexit, causing some politicians to question. Prime Minister Truss, who attended the meeting, reiterated that attending the meeting is to help the UK strengthen cooperation with its neighbors and allies, not to be close to Europe.

Responsible editor: Chang Qing

This article or program has been edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.