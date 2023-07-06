Russia and Ukraine have traded accusations of plotting to sabotage the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe located in the Russian-Ukrainian war zone. In an interview with Russian television, Karchaa, an adviser to the president of Rosatom, claimed that Ukraine planned to attack the plant on July 5 using high-precision weapons and drones, as well as the “Polka-U” missile equipped with radioactive waste warheads. However, no specific evidence was provided to support these allegations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned French President Emmanuel Macron of Russia’s alleged plans to launch a “dangerous provocation” at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Zelenskiy also expressed his willingness to work with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to ensure maximum control over the situation. The Ukrainian General Staff released a statement claiming that explosive devices had been placed on the roofs of the third and fourth reactors of the plant, potentially leading to an attack in the near future. The statement suggested that the Ukrainian army was prepared to take action under any circumstances.

It is important to note that both Zelenskiy and the Ukrainian military have not provided any evidence to support their claims. Since the Russian-Ukrainian conflict broke out in February 2022, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant has been a focal point of the confrontation between the two countries. Both sides have frequently accused each other of shelling the area around the plant.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been working to secure an agreement for the demilitarization of the plant and reduce the risk of a nuclear accident. However, IAEA Director General Grossi has failed to reach any agreement to protect the facility from shelling despite inspecting it three times since Russia took over. In response to the escalating tensions, Ukraine conducted drills in the Dnepropetrovsk, Nikolayev, Zaporozhye, and Kherson regions to prepare for a potential emergency at the Borozhia nuclear power plant.

The safety and security of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant have become a matter of global concern. With the ongoing accusations and threats from both Russia and Ukraine, the situation remains highly volatile, and efforts to ensure the plant’s protection continue to face obstacles. The international community remains watchful of the developments and hopes for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.