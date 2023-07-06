“Last Generation”: verdict after sticking action in Flensburg | > – News

Status: 06.07.2023 3:32 p.m

It was the first action of the “Last Generation” in Schleswig-Holstein: Five supporters caused chaos in Flensburg’s commuter traffic in February. The district court has now heard the first case.

von Peer-Axel Kroeske

The 54-year-old Pellwormer confessed that he was too excited to speak freely before he read his statement in the hall. On February 2, the offshore wind engineer was still living in Stockelsdorf (Ostholstein district). From there he went to Flensburg to show visible protest. It has long been known that the world‘s resources are not sufficient for our way of life. With demonstrations, petitions and the attempt to live an exemplary life, he has achieved nothing. When colleagues flew to appointments, he used the night train. He has been driving a small electric car for 13 years. And he argued that historically, all fundamental rights had only been won through civil disobedience.

Bus lane should remain free for ambulances

Police officers reported as witnesses of the peaceful course of the action, which, however, caused long traffic jams in the evening rush hour. Three people had stuck themselves to Flensburg’s main traffic artery “Schiffbrücke”. Two women also blocked the bus lane without glue. The defendant said that was the intention: In an emergency, an ambulance could have driven there. For all motorists it was quickly no longer possible to get through. According to the police report, the road was completely closed for 23 minutes. Traffic was then routed through the bus lane for more than three hours. It took that long for special forces from Eutin to use a suitable solvent to remove the protesters from the road.

Protest not suited to fight climate change

The judge upheld the allegation of coercion. Two fundamental rights need to be weighed up: freedom of assembly and freedom of movement. But civil disobedience is only justified when democracy is in danger. The judge couldn’t see that. The defendant followed these statements with a shake of the head. According to the judge, the protest was not suitable for combating climate change. Finally, road users in e-cars and buses were prevented from progressing.

No resistance to state authority

The public prosecutor demanded a fine of 1,950 euros. Because, according to his assessment, the protesters only stuck firmly when the police appeared, there was resistance to state authority. But the judge could not agree. A law student supported the accused as a lay defense attorney. She asked for an acquittal and referred to that Basic judgment of the Federal Constitutional Court on climate protection.

“Carry-away fee” is not provided

The trial at the Flensburg district court came about because the 54-year-old had lodged an objection to a written penalty order. In addition to the 900 euros, there are also court costs of 155 euros and fares for the witnesses. The defendant does not have to pay the costs of the police operation. In response to a request from NDR Schleswig-Holstein, the state police reported that the ordinance on enforcement and enforcement costs does not provide for any removal fees or the like.

An activist accepted the penalty order

The verdict is not yet legally binding. The accused can still appeal. The process is still pending for three other participants from the Flensburg area, Kiel and Hamburg. They also objected. One woman had not made use of this right and had already been sentenced to a fine without a court hearing.

“Last Generation”: 19 actions in SH

The action in Flensburg was the first action of this kind in Schleswig-Holstein of the “last generation”. The group is now responsible for 19 climate protests in the country. Color campaigns on Sylt recently received a lot of nationwide attention. On Thursday afternoon, a small group of the “last generation” marched through the center of Flensburg with an unannounced demonstration. There were traffic jams again.

Further information

The climate activists are accused of coercion. The trial began on Thursday at the Flensburg District Court. more

Supporters of the “Last Generation” initiative have vandalized a hotel bar in Westerland. Four of them were arrested – and are free again. more

The supporters of the climate protection initiative gained access to the airport grounds on Tuesday, grabbed the spray can and rolled out banners. more

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Wave North | News for Schleswig-Holstein | 06.07.2023 | 3:00 p.m

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

