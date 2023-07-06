Home » Team defender Heinrich returns to Vienna
Sports

Team defender Heinrich returns to Vienna

by admin
Team defender Heinrich returns to Vienna

Austrian team defender Dominique Heinrich returns to his hometown of Vienna and will play for the Vienna Capitals. This was announced by the Viennese club of the ICE Hockey League on Thursday. After 16 seasons and six championship titles with Red Bull Salzburg, the 32-year-old had not received a new contract with the defending champions.

Heinrich switched to Salzburg as a striker in 2007 and was converted to a defender there. With the “Red Bulls” and in his new position, he developed into one of the best red-white-red defenders.

With 410 points (123 goals and 287 assists), he is the fourth-best defender in the league’s all-time leaderboard. “Vienna have a team that has a chance to win. It’s important to me to play in a team that can play for the title,” explained Heinrich. “With Dominique Heinrich, we’re getting a player who would be an absolute asset to any team in this league,” said new Capitals coach Marc Habscheid.

See also  UEFA's mendacious tale

You may also like

Becao closer, Roma want a shot from the...

“Batistuta, you make people work in shameful conditions”

NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Donates Eco-Friendly Basketball Court...

Wawrinka – Etcheverry 6:3, 4:6, 6:4, 6:2, three-time...

Wimbledon, after 85 days Berrettini is back: he...

Marlins Rally from Behind to Defeat Cardinals in...

Jinjiang: The Birthplace of Grassroots Basketball and the...

Panasonic Main Sponsor of the 73rd Centomiglia del...

Vingegaard virtual yellow jersey, in the queen stage...

The Henan Team to Challenge Dalian in Fourth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy