Team defender Heinrich returns to Vienna

Austrian team defender Dominique Heinrich returns to his hometown of Vienna and will play for the Vienna Capitals. This was announced by the Viennese club of the ICE Hockey League on Thursday. After 16 seasons and six championship titles with Red Bull Salzburg, the 32-year-old had not received a new contract with the defending champions.

Heinrich switched to Salzburg as a striker in 2007 and was converted to a defender there. With the “Red Bulls” and in his new position, he developed into one of the best red-white-red defenders.

With 410 points (123 goals and 287 assists), he is the fourth-best defender in the league’s all-time leaderboard. “Vienna have a team that has a chance to win. It’s important to me to play in a team that can play for the title,” explained Heinrich. “With Dominique Heinrich, we’re getting a player who would be an absolute asset to any team in this league,” said new Capitals coach Marc Habscheid.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

