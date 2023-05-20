Today: benefit concert for young country singer

After a serious car accident about two months ago, the Innviertler country singer Marina Jay is paraplegic. She will need a lot of therapy and will need to have her home adapted to be wheelchair accessible.

Support comes from the big country family, which is organizing a benefit event today, Saturday, May 20, at 8 p.m. in the Ghost City Saloon in Haag am Hausruck.

Marina Jay is touched

More than 20 bands and solo artists will perform for the benefit of the young woman, who has already had many successes at concerts in Austria and Germany and has also performed in the USA. Marina Jay is touched on her Facebook page: “I never thought that someone would do something like this for me and I was blown away by the feeling, I just want to say thank you.”

Receipt of payment as entry ticket

Tickets for the “Friends for Marina” concert for 25 euros are available from Manfred Humenberger on Tel. 0664-383 5252 – or simply pay the amount into the donation account for Marina AT93 3425 0000 0304 6539, the payment receipt serves as the admission ticket.

